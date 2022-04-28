police cruiser struck

Connecticut State Police Cruiser Hit in Plainville

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck on Route 72 in Plainville Thursday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 9 p.m.

A state trooper was at the scene of an accident when their car was hit. Officials said the trooper was outside of his cruiser at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the car that hit the cruiser stayed on scene. No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

police cruiser struckConnecticut State PolicePlainvilleroute 72
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us