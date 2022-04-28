Connecticut State Police Cruiser Hit in Plainville

A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck on Route 72 in Plainville Thursday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 9 p.m.

A state trooper was at the scene of an accident when their car was hit. Officials said the trooper was outside of his cruiser at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the car that hit the cruiser stayed on scene. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.