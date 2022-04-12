Connecticut State Police Dispatched to Several Locations in Response to NYC Subway Shooting

Connecticut State Police have been dispatched to several locations in the state in response to the mass shooting incident on a subway in Brooklyn, New York Tuesday morning.
A man wearing a gas mask and an orange vest opened fire on a train as it approached the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station around 8:30 a.m., shooting five people and injuring several others. The man possibly threw a smoke grenade on the train before fleeing the scene, according to law enforcement sources.
The gunman has not been found.
There has been no specific threat identified in Connecticut but state police have been dispatched to several locations in the state, including train stations, according to Brian Foley, of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
Foley said state police are monitoring the situation in New York City and that they are working with federal, state, and local resources as the situation develops.