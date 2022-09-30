Connecticut State Police Dispatcher Arrested in Manchester

Manchester Police have arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher following an investigation, officials said.

The dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, was arrested on Tuesday and placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities said Murphy isn't authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) and she can't access or utilize any law enforcement computer databases.

Murphy was working at the Message Center headquarters in Middletown. She's been a dispatcher since 2013, according to police.

The incident is also being investigated by Internal Affairs. Officials didn't provide information regarding what specifically she was arrested for.

No additional information was immediately available.