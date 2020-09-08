Labor Day Weekend Stats

Connecticut State Police Respond to More Than 6,300 Calls Over Labor Day Weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut State Police troopers responded to more than 6,300 calls for service over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The calls included 451 motorist assists, 299 motor vehicle accidents and two deadly crashes in Watertown and Tolland. According to the CSP, the 6,315 calls for service over Labor Day weekend in 2020 was down from the 7,000 calls last year.

Among the citations issued, 218 citations were issued for speeding, 12 for seatbelt violations and 549 for hazardous moving violations. In 2019, 683 speeding tickets were issued. This year, there were 20 DUI arrests compared with 46 in 2019.

This article tagged under:

