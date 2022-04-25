Connecticut State Police Searching for Male That Caused a Crash Involving Pizza Truck

A popular pizza truck out of New Haven was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 North on the Middletown/Cromwell line Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police are searching for the person responsible for the crash and was described as a Hispanic male that was traveling southbound by exit 21, wearing a Kobe Byrant jersey.

According to Connecticut State Police, the vehicles were traveling on Interstate North, south of exit 21 in Cromwell. A vehicle traveling at a high rate speed cut across all lanes of traffic, hitting the pizza truck.

The driver who hit the pizza truck fled on foot, State Police said.

The driver and passenger of the pizza truck reported minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Big Green Truck Pizza posted about the crash on their Facebook. In the video they posted, it appears as if a car smashed into the back of the truck.

The business said both of their employees driving the truck weren't hurt.

As a result of the crash, the catering company said their summer events will be greatly impacted.

"It will be hard to find coverage for events on Thursday to Sunday, but we have great friends in the industry that will graciously cover some events," they said on Facebook.

Weddings will have priority if they are booked with Big Green Truck Pizza. They said they'll then contact the last person that scheduled a party to see if it's possible to reschedule.

If the company is unable to accommodate, they said deposits will be refunded in full. If you have an event booked with them and are able to reschedule or no longer wish to have the reservation, they're asking that you email the office at pizza.bgt@gmail.com.

"We want to thank everyone who has called with concern and kind words. We are strong and we will rebuild, however, getting an oven built and shipped will take close to 12 weeks and fabricating a truck with our specifications takes almost a year," they said on Facebook.

There were over two miles of delays and the northbound side of I-91 was closed Saturday after the car overturned.