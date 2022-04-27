Connecticut State Police Searching for Two People Accused of Robbing the Windham Walmart

Connecticut State Police are searching for two individuals they say displayed knifes at two Windham Walmart employees, and then stole around $800 worth of merchandise.

On April 6 around 5:25 p.m., police said the two individuals were approached by two store employees after they were seen not paying for merchandise. Both individuals then took out a knife.

According to State Police, the person in the red and black button-down shirt and ripped jeans proceeded to make a stabbing motion towards the employees.

Officials said the individuals put the stolen merchandise in a black, older model Honda Accord Sedan, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information on the identity of the two individuals, contact Trooper Vazquez at 860-465-5400, or the State Police Tip Line at 860-465-5469.