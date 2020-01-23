Connecticut State Police Seek Suspect in Deadly Westbrook Hit-and-Run

Connecticut State Police have identified a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Westbrook and say the suspect was driving under the influence when the crash happened.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Jose “Fernando” Meraz-Balico, who they say was involved in the Christmas Even crash on Spencer Plains Road that killed 36-year-old John Ingalls.

Investigators have an arrest warrant for Meraz-Balico charging him with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Police said Meraz-Balico has ties to Westbrook and Deep River, Connecticut, but may be traveling to New York on the Carolinas. It is also possible he fled to Honduras.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.