Connecticut State Police sergeants rescue woman from edge of Baldwin Bridge

Connecticut State Police sergeants are being recognized for their quick-thinking, bravery and compassion after they rescued a woman from the edge of the Baldwin Bridge earlier this week.

The Baldwin Bridge is about 100 feet above the Connecticut River, between Old Lyme and Old Saybrook. According to state police, the distressed woman had climbed from the pedestrian sidewalk over the metal safety fencing and was sitting on a 5-inch ledge. Police said they received several 911 calls.

Sgt. Matthew Belz, who has been with Connecticut State Police since 2012, arrived on scene first and started talking to the woman to build rapport. As he spoke with her through the fence, Sgt. Ashley Harkins climbed to the other side with the woman and put her arms around her.

Harkins said that the ledge was so narrow that she couldn't fit her entire foot on it, but she said she never thought twice about her actions or putting herself in danger.

“It wasn’t really a thought in my mind. It was just - 'what can I do to help?'" Harkins said. “I was just thinking about how we can safely get everyone home at the end of the day.”

The two sergeants talked the woman through what to do next. They helped her stand up. Harkins told the woman to use her as a stepping stool. Belz and another officer were on the other side of the fence and eventually lifted the woman to safety.

Connecticut State Police released the body camera video, recognizing the troopers for the daring rescue.

"We applaud the quick, decisive actions of Sgt. Harkins and Sgt. Belz in saving the life of the female. Thanks to DEEP Colonel Chris Lewis and State Troopers from Troop F who also assisted on scene," the agency wrote in a press release.

In the video you can hear Belz exclaim, "I got you, I got you," as he lowered her to safety. He described that moment as an "exuberant feeling."

"I'm happy that she is with her family and she will be with her family for Christmas," Belz said.

The woman was sent to the hospital for immediate treatment.

“Everybody’s life is important. One bad day doesn’t mean that tomorrow is going to be just as bad," Harkins said. "There's always hope for things to get better.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call 988 for immediate help.