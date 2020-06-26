Connecticut State Police Demonstrate and Speak About Fireworks Safety

Connecticut State Police fire investigations officials conducted a fireworks safety demonstration Friday morning.

The demonstration comes amid complaints, reports and arrests involving the rise in illegal fireworks use across Connecticut this spring and summer.

"We have seen a huge increase in illegal fireworks use this year," said Detective Paul Makuc from the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigations and Enforcement Unit

Other than sparklers and fountains that are sold in stores, fireworks are illegal in Connecticut. Any aerial fireworks are illegal.

"Those items, while legal in Connecticut, are inherently dangerous," Makuc said.

Police in Hartford said they have been receiving hundreds of complaints per day about people setting off fireworks.

Hartford police have been highlighting seizures of illegal fireworks, including a bust Thursday afternoon.

The city of Hartford says illegal fireworks are dangerous and now established a new way residents can contact the city to get help

Cities from New Britain to New London have reported increased fireworks usage throughout May and June.

Makuc said he responded to a call Memorial Day weekend involving injuries to a young girl from fireworks.

Children don't have the reaction time that adults have to get away from a firework, said Makuc.

Fireworks can impact veterans with PTSD, families with children, and animals, including dogs and horses.

"It's probably only going to get worse before it gets better," Makuc said about the illegal fireworks use this year.

"We've had several incidents already this year cause by fireworks," said Alan Zygmunt from the Connecticut Fire Academy.

Zygmunt said he has seen house fires this year from both legal and illegal fireworks usage.

Connecticut law prohibits the sale, possession or use of fireworks without a permit.

The city of Hartford says illegal fireworks are dangerous and now established a new way residents can contact the city to get help

Here is a look more at Connecticut fireworks' laws:

Legal

Sparklers and fountains, which produce sparks when lit, are not considered fireworks and are legal in the state, but cannot be sold or used by anyone younger than 16.

Illegal

Devices that fly or explode, including firecrackers, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles and any firework containing any explosive or flammable compound, are illegal in Connecticut.

Novelties and trick noise makers such as smoke bombs, party poppers and snappers and the "snake," are banned in Connecticut. Sky Lanterns are also prohibited under this statute, according to police.

See more on Connecticut's fireworks laws here.

The State fire marshal issues permits for supervised displays of fireworks and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection licenses fireworks displays, special effects, fireworks and special effects shooters, and fireworks distributors and manufacturers.

Complaints to towns and cities of noise from illegal fireworks are up this summer as residents look for help and quieter nights

Advice from Fire Officials

The Fairfield Police Department urges: