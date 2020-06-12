peter manfredonia

Connecticut State Police to Provide Update on Manfredonia Case

Peter Manfredonia booking photo
Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland

Connecticut state Police will hold a briefing surrounding the case of Peter Manfredonia Friday morning.

Investigators will provide several updates as well as a list of charges against the double homicide suspect at Troop C headquarters at 7 a.m.

The 23-year-old is a suspect in a double murder that left Ted DeMers of Willington dead and another man seriously injured. He is also accused of a home invasion in Willington Sunday where police say he stole guns and then drove to Derby where he killed 23-year-old Nick Eisele.

Local

new haven 9 hours ago

Police Investigate Carjackings in New Haven

new haven 9 hours ago

Marchers Protest Police Brutality

Residents in Willington said they are concerned by the lack of information provided to them during the search for murder suspect Peter Manfredonia over the weekend.

Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 28 after five-day multi-state manhunt that led state and federal authorities across Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. According to officials, witness descriptions and images from surveillance videos matched Manfredonia.

Manfredonia was found in the area of a Pilot truck stop on Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland , according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

He was arrested without incident. shortly before 9 p.m. after he was spotted coming out of a wooded area behind the center.

This article tagged under:

peter manfredoniaConnecticut State Policecsp
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us