First responders, state officials mourn state trooper killed on I-84 in Southington

First responders in Connecticut and state and elected officials are offering their condolences after a state trooper was killed on Interstate 84 in Southington on Thursday.

Governor Ned Lamont has directed all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

Trooper Pelletier was conducting a traffic stop on I-84 East near Exit 31 just after 2:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle and killed, according to state police. The driver who hit Trooper Pelletier reportedly fled the scene and was taken into custody shortly after.

"TFC Pelletier served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten," Connecticut State Police said about Trooper Pelletier.

Statements about Trooper Pelletier's death from state and elected officials can be found below:

Governor Ned Lamont: “I am devastated to learn about the loss of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed today in the line of duty while serving the people of Connecticut. This is a tragic reminder about the dangers law enforcement face every day when they leave their homes and go to work. Trooper Pelletier served Connecticut with honor, integrity, and commitment, and he embodies the definition of public service. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, my condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends, and brothers and sisters with the Connecticut State Police. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper Pelletier in their prayers.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz: “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Trooper First Class Pelletier. Members of the Connecticut State Police are known for their steadfast dedication to each other and to maintaining incredibly high standards of policing – but above all to their unwavering commitment to the protection and service of others and our state. State Troopers are out every day on our roadways trying to protect the public – it is tragic to know that this Trooper’s life was lost while conducting a routine traffic stop. I want to urge residents to please always remain vigilant and cautious when driving, but especially when the State Police are on the roads performing their jobs. My prayers are with the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Pelletier.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: “Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier bravely answered the call of duty this afternoon and made the ultimate sacrifice. His death is a tragic reminder of the dangers all first responders face at work, and a stark reminder to motorists that they must slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles. Failures to slow down and move over are common killers on our roadways and this loss should be a lesson that saves the lives of other courageous first responders. My prayers are with the Pelletier family and the entire Connecticut State Police as they mourn this loss.”

Sen. Chris Murphy: "This is terrible, terrible news. Our thoughts are with Trooper Pelletier’s family and the State Police tonight. What an awful tragedy."

Attorney General William Tong: “I am absolutely heartbroken for the family of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier. We must all pray for and support his family and friends, and every state trooper and officer today, especially those who worked alongside Trooper Pelletier and those who are still out on our roads right now keeping our communities safe in the midst of this tragedy. This demonstrates how much risk our state troopers and law enforcement take every day to keep us safe. From what we know so far, this did not have to happen. We must do all that we can to stop the dangerous and reckless driving putting people, families, and our law enforcement at risk all over our highways today."

Office of the First Selectwoman of Seymour: "Our thoughts are with the family and State Police Officers."

First responders across the state also offered their condolences on social media.

Beacon Falls Police Department: "Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at CSP and the family of the Trooper who lost their life in the line of duty today."

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company: "Chief Ellis, The Officers, Members and Staff of the BVFC Fire and EMS send our sincerest condolences to the family of the Connecticut State Police Trooper who was killed in the line of duty today on I-84 in Southington. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to his entire Connecticut State Police family as they mourn his loss and navigate this senseless tragedy. Please take time today to pray for all involved."

Canton Police Department: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Connecticut State Police, as they mourn the loss of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed this afternoon when he was on duty and struck by a motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on I-84 in Southington."

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Connecticut State Police."

Connecticut State Police - Troop B North Canaan: "Along with the rest of the Connecticut State Police, we mourn the passing of TFC Aaron Pelletier #536 of Troop H. He was an excellent Trooper and a tremendous person. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends who are directly affected by this tragic loss. Rest easy Trooper, we got the watch from here."

Danbury Police Department: "The Danbury Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the family of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier and our brothers and sisters of the Connecticut State Police."

Ledyard Fire Company: "The members of the LFC wish to express our sincere condolences to the Connecticut State Police and to the Family of the Trooper that lost his life in the Line of Duty this afternoon. Please keep the Family and Troopers in your thoughts and prayers."

Shelton Police Department: "The Shelton Police Department stands in solidarity with the Connecticut State Police as we mourn the tragic loss of a fellow beloved Connecticut State Trooper Pelletier killed in the line of duty. May God bless the Connecticut State Police, the Troopers and their Families! We are here with you!"

South Fire District Firefighters IAFF Local 3918 (Middletown): "A devastating loss for the Connecticut State Police this afternoon. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow troopers of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier #536."

Stratford Police Department: "The men and women of SPD send their deepest condolences to the CT State Police and their families."

Vernon Police Department: "The Vernon Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the Connecticut State Police on the line of duty death of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, at this difficult time."