Connecticut State Police Troopers Prepare for Holiday Driving Enforcement

Connecticut State Police troopers are preparing for what usually is a busy time of year on the roads.
State police will be focusing on distracted driving and people operating their vehicles under the influence, the department said Monday.
"Please, be our partners in safety by following state laws on the road," said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police.
State police also issued a number of tips for drivers:
- Drive the speed limit.
- Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
- Ensure that you and all of your passengers are wearing seatbelts.
- Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.
- Refrain from texting or using your phone.
- Never consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, including those legally prescribed, before you get behind the wheel.
- Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (whenever safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely.
- Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.
- Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure.
- Fully charge your cell phone.
- Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.
- Check traffic and weather conditions before leaving home.
- Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle.