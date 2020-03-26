Connecticut State Trooper Arrested in Rhode Island

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after being arrested in Rhode Island.

Trooper Marwing Pena was arrested in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to state police.

The trooper was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault, state police said.

State police said they learned of the arrest on Thursday but it is not clear when Pena was arrested.

Due to the arrest, Pena's police powers have been suspended, state police said. The trooper's weapon, badge and cruiser were also seized.