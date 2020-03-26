State police

Connecticut State Trooper Arrested in Rhode Island

connecticut state police badge
Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after being arrested in Rhode Island.

Trooper Marwing Pena was arrested in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to state police.

The trooper was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault, state police said.

Local

Coronavirus Outbreak 2 mins ago

Connecticut Launches Emergency Loan Program to Help Businesses Hurting From Coronavirus Pandemic

first alert forecast 26 mins ago

Cool to Start But Sunny Skies Ahead Today

State police said they learned of the arrest on Thursday but it is not clear when Pena was arrested.

Due to the arrest, Pena's police powers have been suspended, state police said. The trooper's weapon, badge and cruiser were also seized.

This article tagged under:

State policeRhode Islandstate trooper
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us