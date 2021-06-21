Connecticut State Trooper Charged With DUI

A Connecticut State trooper was arrested, accused of driving under the influence in Bethel Sunday, according to the Bethel Police Department.

Bethel police said Andrew Murphy was arrested after an officer spotted him stumbling in a parking lot, "apparently intoxicated," around 2 a.m. Sunday. The Bethel officer told Murphy not to drive. According to Bethel police, Murphy ignored the officer and drove off, refusing to stop when the officer turned on lights and sirens. The Bethel officer followed Murphy until he pulled into his driveway and started a DUI investigation.

Murphy was charged with DUI, disobeying a signal from an officer and interfering with police.

Connecticut State Police confirm Murphy has been a member of their department since 2019. He is on administrative suspension and his police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the Bethel investigation.

Murphy was released on bond and is due in court on June 28.