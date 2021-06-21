bethel

Connecticut State Trooper Charged With DUI

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A Connecticut State trooper was arrested, accused of driving under the influence in Bethel Sunday, according to the Bethel Police Department.

Bethel police said Andrew Murphy was arrested after an officer spotted him stumbling in a parking lot, "apparently intoxicated," around 2 a.m. Sunday. The Bethel officer told Murphy not to drive. According to Bethel police, Murphy ignored the officer and drove off, refusing to stop when the officer turned on lights and sirens. The Bethel officer followed Murphy until he pulled into his driveway and started a DUI investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Murphy was charged with DUI, disobeying a signal from an officer and interfering with police.

Local

new haven 3 hours ago

New Haven Superintendent Addresses Principal's Demotion

Willimantic 3 hours ago

Fire Involving Meth Lab Forces Evacuation of Willimantic Apartment Building

Connecticut State Police confirm Murphy has been a member of their department since 2019. He is on administrative suspension and his police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the Bethel investigation.

Murphy was released on bond and is due in court on June 28.

This article tagged under:

bethelConnecticut State Policedui
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us