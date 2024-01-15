Connecticut state trooper involved in crash while assisting RI police chasing kidnapping suspect

A Connecticut state trooper was involved in a crash in Stonington while responding to a pursuit involving a vehicle wanted in connection with a kidnapping Sunday night.

Troop E in Montville was asked to assist Rhode Island State Police after the vehicle crossed state lines into Connecticut around 9:30 p.m., according to state police.

The trooper had their lights and sirens on when their crusier was involved in a collision at the intersection of Route 27 and Coogan Boulevard in Stonington. It was not clear if the trooper's crusier collided with the suspect vehicle, or another vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The suspect vehicle crossed back into Rhode Island, according to state police.

Rhode Island State Police said they were eventually able to stop the suspect in Richmond, Rhode Island and take him into custody.

The original kidnapping incident took place in Southbridge, Massachusetts, they said. The suspect's vehicle was spotted in Providence and that's when the chase began, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The suspect was charged in Rhode Island with eluding, reckless driving, child endangerment, and obstruction.