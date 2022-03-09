Connecticut State Troopers to Pay Respect for Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper

Several Connecticut state troopers are showing support for the family and colleagues of a Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Mass.

Several Connecticut state troopers gathered at Troop C in Tolland Wednesday morning to make the drive to Revere, Mass. for a celebration of life ceremony for Tamar Bucci.

The 34-four-year-old Massachusetts state trooper died after being hit by a tanker truck as she tried to pull over to help a car in the breakdown lane of the highway.

“I think it wounds you each time, certainly when it is your own department but any other department. It’s just a chilling reminder of the dangers of our job,” Sgt. Dawn Pagan, of Connecticut State Police, said.

“It’s never an easy thing. It’s something that as time goes on, they don’t get easier. It doesn’t matter how long. I’ve been in law enforcement for almost 20 years and each one marks a little bit in your career. You never forget them.” Pagan said.

