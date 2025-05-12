Connecticut Sun owners looking into selling team: report

The owners of the Connecticut Sun are looking into selling the team, according to a report from Sportico on Monday.

This comes as the Sun look to rebuild from an offseason that saw their head coach and starting five leave for other teams.

Sportico reports that Mohegan Sun has retained investment firm Allen and Company to explore the options.

The team's facilities have been a talking point as other teams across the league have invested in building WNBA-specific training spaces and the Sun have not.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Team President Jen Rizzotti this offseason. She said the team ownership understands that all teams know the new standard of facilities.

Neither the investment firm nor the team have responded to our request for comment.