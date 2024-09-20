Connecticut Sun to play Indiana Fever in predicted highly viewed playoffs round

The Connecticut Sun are in the playoffs for the 8th consecutive year, taking on the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

"What if Marina Mabrey hits a half court three, what if DiJonai Carrington hits a really good three?!" said Kaylen Shepard.

Anything can happen in basketball.

That's why Kaylen, Laconia, and mom Kelly Shepard of Clinton are Connecticut Sun superfans.

"We go to every single game that we possibly can,” said Kelly.

"You get to enjoy the experience,” said Laconia.

The season ticketholders will be headed to Mohegan Sun for the playoffs run, ready to watch the Sun take on the Indiana Fever, with lots of eyes on Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

"It’s just a really neat thing to watch the WNBA just growing so fast,” said Kelly.

"I can’t think of any professional athlete having such a wide impact in the true rookie season,” said Timothee Goselin of Uncasville about Clark.

He and his wife Ann are Connecticut Sun fans, and Caitlin Clark fans too. They say UConn women’s basketball is what got them interested in the WNBA.

They say they’re excited to be tuning in on Sunday.

"I hope it keeps growing and keeps doing well,” said Ann.

Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti says the quick turnaround of playoffs games usually make it hard to sell tickets out, but this year is different. She says they're expecting two sellout games Sunday and Wednesday this year.

"We started selling tickets for Sunday before we even knew who we were playing, and we sold thousands of tickets,” said Rizzotti. "I think it's just a testament to, you know, how much the league has grown and how excited people are about the WNBA playoffs this year,” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, you could get tickets to Sunday's game for as low as $148 dollars on Ticketmaster, or you could get courtside tickets that are being resold for as high as $5,700 dollars.