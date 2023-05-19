Connecticut Swifties Make Their Way to Foxborough for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Connecticut Swifties say it has been a long time coming, but they are ready for it. Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts for three nights beginning Friday.

Fans from Connecticut drove up to Massachusetts Friday, including a group of four Stonington High School seniors.

“I remember having my iPod touch and having only her songs on it at age seven. She has always been a part of my life,” said Alex Canty, a fan from Stonington. “I am so excited.”

Sage Stefanski said she stayed back from a school field trip the day that tickets went on sale to make sure she could score them for her and her friends.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting for this for such a long time," said Stefanski.

Martha Bellet and Diya Patel have never been to a concert before. They are ecstatic that the Eras Tour will be their first.

"Taylor Swift is my favorite artist so I’m super excited," said Patel.

The friends spent months planning their outfits, each representing a different era.

“When I see her on stage I will probably just start crying," said Bellet.

Erin O'Farrell, a student at Norwich Free Academy, wore a Taylor Swift shirt to school on Friday. She is counting down the minutes until she is at the concert Saturday night with her dad. It might rain Saturday night, which made O'Farrell even more excited.

“Her rain shows are just iconic and her most iconic one was at Gillette Stadium so it makes it even better and it is going to be a good show no matter what," said O'Farrell.

Gillette Stadium cautions fans to only drive to the stadium this weekend if they have tickets. The venue will not be selling any tickets at the gate. If there are any extra seats, they will be released on ticketmaster.

If you are buying a last minute ticket on any other platform, you will want to watch out for scams.

"Make sure you find a reputable reseller," said Kristen Johnson, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut.

The BBB said using a credit card to buy tickets offers the most protection.

"If that seller will not use a credit card, that's a red flag," said Johnson. "If they are asking for a nontraditional form of payment, you probably want to look elsewhere for tickets."

For more tips on avoiding ticket scams, click here.