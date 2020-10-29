Connecticut to Announce Enhancement of Mental Health Services

Connecticut state leaders on Thursday are expected to detail resources available for domestic violence prevention and crime reduction.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined at a news conference by officials from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Children and Families, the Department of Correction, and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, according to an announcement from the governor's office.

The news conference is expected to take place at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital. You can stream the announcement here in this article.