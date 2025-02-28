Old Lyme

Connecticut town named in top 10 best small town for art lovers

By Anyssa McCalla

Old Lyme was ranked second in the top 10 best small town for art lovers.

USA Today said that Old Lyme has many great works from the colonial time, which can be seen at the Florence Griswold Museum.

Old Lyme Midsummer Festival celebrates art made by many locals to sell and buy and free art exhibitions.

The Lyme Art Association has become notable for the rich art history that celebrates different artworks.

Here is the list:

  1. Vermillion, South Dakota
  2. Old Lyme, Connecticut
  3. Saugatuck, Michigan
  4. Orange Beach, Alabama
  5. Tubac, Arizona
  6. Lucas, Kansas
  7. Saratoga Springs, New York
  8. Abingdon, Virginia
  9. McCook, Nebraska
  10. Stowe, Vermont

Old Lyme
