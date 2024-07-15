Connecticut voters shocked by the attempted assassination of Trump

There is mixed reaction among voters in Connecticut after former president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I could not believe it. Absolutely astonishing,” said Jennifer LeBrun, of Southington.

“I think the level he has pushed this to, it is not surprising,” said Bill Gibbs, of Southington.

“Needless to say, rather surprised, shocked that something like that can happen, especially with the security provided to the candidates,” said George Noonan, of Watertown.

The Secret Service has been under scrutiny to explain what went wrong in the hours leading up the attempted assassination.

“How do you not know there are areas that a person can get up and shoot from as a secret service person?” LeBrun added.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday asking for unity in the country. His message resonated with voters in our state.

“I think President Biden’s talk last night might help a little bit, I think if there is less hostility towards one another that would help,” Noonan added.

“No matter what is going on, whatever your political beliefs are, peace is always the answer,” said Margaruite Pesce, of Wolcott.

Former President Trump said the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. His campaign said he will still attend the Republican National Convention. Meanwhile, voters with different political views agree on one thing; they are thankful Trump’s injuries were not greater.

“I am glad that Mr. Trump did not suffer any more than he did in terms of this, I hope none of this accelerates for other instances,” Noonan said.

“I am a Trump supporter, but I would never wish ill will on anyone that was opposed to him or running against him,” said Gina Giammattei, of Prospect.