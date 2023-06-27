Connecticut Water issues boil water advisory for some customers in Voluntown

Some Voluntown residents are being urged to boil water as a precaution after an equipment failure in their water system, according to Connecticut Water.

Connecticut Water issued an advisory for SDC Customers of Connecticut Water and said the equipment issue has been resolved and service restored, but they have issued a precautionary boil water advisory because of low- or no pressure in the water system.

Customers in the affected area are urged to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed.

Connecticut Water

Connecticut Water said the water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation or other purposes where the water is not consumed.

The precautionary boil advisory will stay in effect until testing shows that no bacteria got into the water and Connecticut Water said Tuesday morning that it expects to receive these results within 48 hours.