Connecticut Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Maine

A Connecticut woman was killed when her snowmobile crashed at the edge of a frozen pond, ejecting her from the machine, wardens said Sunday.

Michelle Pavia, 43, of Stamford, Connecticut, was driving off the pond when the snowmobile crashed into the shoreline, sending her hurtling toward trees Saturday night, wardens said. She was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, wardens said.

Speed and operator inexperience were likely factors in the crash, wardens said.

Wardens also are investigating a separate incident, hours earlier, in which a snowmobile left the scene after colliding with a sled dog musher during daylight hours just north of Brownville Junction.

The dog sled team was taking part in a race that shared the snowmobile route when the musher was sideswiped by a snowmobile that never stopped. The musher was knocked to the ground but refused medical treatment, wardens said.

