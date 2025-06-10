Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo offers activities for the upcoming summer season

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo announces many summer events and educational programs from June through September.

Guests of all ages have been encouraged to come to the zoo to experience the different activities offered.

Pollinator Week takes place from June 16 through June 22. On June 14, the zoo allows visitors to explore their pollinator gardens. On June 18, the zoo hosts an evening lecture series by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to showcase the division's ongoing research efforts.

National Bald Eagle Day is on June 20. The zoo has special activities planned with their own eagle named Kodiak.

World Rainforest Day takes place on June 22. There is a celebration of healthy rainforests and an emphasis on the importance of maintaining them.

On June 26, Zoo Tots offers educational sessions for children 22 months to four years old, who are accompanied by an adult. This is a monthly 30-minute program that provides stories, games and crafts for kids.

Skyhunters in Flight will take place every weekend from June 28 through Sept. 1. Shows are at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Owls, hawks and falcons will be featured from all around the world.

World Snake Day is on July 16. Visitors can meet the different types of snakes the zoo has. These include a kingsnake and boa constrictor.

July 19 is Andean Bear Day and the Teddy Bear Festival. Zoo educators will teach visitors about South American's only bear species.

The zoo announced its annual photography contest on July 23. People who enter can either submit digitally or in-person. Judging will take place in person in the zoo's Hanson Building.

Starting in August, animal shows will take place. Shows are at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday in the Adventure Amphitheater.

On Aug. 2, the zoo shows off their golden lion tamarins in the Rainforest Building. These animals are native to Brazil and are classified as endangered due to habitat loss.

MonarchWatch classes will take place from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. This science program teaches volunteers to tag and record monarch butterflies. This will help scientists collect data to study the population's migration patterns.

The 19 Annual Zoo Golf Tournament is on Sept. 8 at the Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield. Players can participate with teams of three.

Fairy Tails Day is presented by CT Children's Pediatric Care Alliance with Hartford HealthCare on Sept.13. The zoo has a day planned with many fun activities including princesses, superheroes and face painting.

Southern Connecticut State University graduate Keelyn Kotecki offers a lecture about the importance of bats. This will take place on Sept.17 in the zoo's Hanson Building at 7:00 p.m.

International Red Panda Day is on Sept. 20. The exhibit will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. featuring the zoo's red panda named Ponya.

From Sept. 25 to Dec.13 the GLOW Wild returns. Visitors can walk through displays of lanterns and lights inspired by the wild world.

Sept. 26 is AARP Day. Members can enjoy free admission to the zoo. They can also register through the AARP website and pick up their tickets at the main entrance.

The Zoo Gala takes place on Oct.18 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. All funds raised will go towards the care of endangered species, expansion of exhibits and educational programming.

For more information about summer events, visit the zoo's website and stay updated by following the zoo's social media.