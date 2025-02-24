Connecticut's Catholic community shares support and prayers for Pope Francis

Prayers continue for Pope Francis as he battles double pneumonia. According to the Vatican, the pope remains in critical condition.

Some blood tests indicate "initial, mild, renal insufficiency," but at present it is under control. The Vatican also shared that the 88-year-old pontiff has presented no further respiratory crisis since Saturday night and had a "tranquil" night following a blood transfusion and oxygen therapy. The Vatican said he continues to be alert and well oriented and he participated in holy mass, together with those who are caring for him during these days of hospitalization.

It's thought that there are around one million Catholics in Connecticut.

At St. Thomas Apostle Church in West Hartford, Pastor Rev. Michael Dolan said the health of the pope was top of mind during today’s Sunday services.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"He always had our attention, so we're grateful for that. He always gives you, something to think about. You know, he comes from a very different angle,” said Dolan.

At 88 years old, Catholic church leaders say, he's made a legacy for himself - known for his reform-minded ideals and his international reach. He visited the United States last in 2015.

Dolan says the pope has provided a positive impact right here in Connecticut all the way from Europe, especially during the challenging pandemic years.

“I remember him being the only person in Saint Peter’s Square leading us in prayer,” said Dolan. “Everyone was scared and it gave us a way to deal with the, the difficulty of that,” he said.

Prayers and well wishes are spilling out in every corner of Connecticut.

"Bishop Frank J. Caggiano, the Clergy, and the entirety of the Diocese are praying for the recovery of Pope Francis, we love the Holy Father and hope he gets back to good health," the Diocese of Bridgeport said In a statement.

The Diocese of Hartford echoes a similar sentiment, saying in a statement, “We continue to pray for our Holy Father, Pope Francis, and invite all the faithful of the Archdiocese and beyond to join us. We ask that through God's goodness, Pope Francis may be delivered from his illness and regain the strength necessary to carry out his work."

Parishioners we spoke with share their support for the Pope and say they know sickness and struggle are a part of life.

“I feel sympathy for his condition but I know that God is with him,” said John Buck, a parishioner.

"We need more people like him in the church,” said Kevin Behan, a parishioner.

There have been 266 popes in history, including Pope Francis.

If a pope dies, the Catholic Church goes into nine days of mourning and then the search is on to find a new one.