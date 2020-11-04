Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.2%; Hospitalizations Down

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 4.2% Wednesday, with net hospitalizations down slightly from the day before.

There were 12,550 tests reported Wednesday, of which 530 came back positive. There are 374 people current hospitalized in the state, a net decrease of seven from the day before. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,645.

The state is set to roll back some COVID-19 reopening options on Friday, moving to what the governor is calling Phase 2.1. It includes a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants and event venues, and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. The governor was careful to say that they do not believe restaurants following the COVID-19 guidelines are the direct cause of any outbreaks, but with concerns about community spread, they believe the move is necessary to protect public health.

Restaurants and event venues are looking at reduced capacity restrictions, and the governor is requiring restaurants to close dine-in service at 9:30 p.m.

State officials said Connecticut is experiencing the second wave of coronavirus infections that public health experts warned of earlier this year. The state has also issued a strong recommendation for people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., though this is not a mandatory curfew.

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University announced it was moving all classes remote after an uptick in cases on campus.

COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY

The state's COVID-19 travel advisory remains in effect.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of 11/3/20

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10% positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.