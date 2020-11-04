COVID-19

Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.2%; Hospitalizations Down

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 4.2% Wednesday, with net hospitalizations down slightly from the day before.

There were 12,550 tests reported Wednesday, of which 530 came back positive. There are 374 people current hospitalized in the state, a net decrease of seven from the day before. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,645.

The state is set to roll back some COVID-19 reopening options on Friday, moving to what the governor is calling Phase 2.1. It includes a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants and event venues, and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. The governor was careful to say that they do not believe restaurants following the COVID-19 guidelines are the direct cause of any outbreaks, but with concerns about community spread, they believe the move is necessary to protect public health.

Local

anxiety 2 hours ago

How to Start On The Road To Recovery After Anxiety-Filled Election Season

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

State Moves to Revoke Pensions of Former Bridgeport Police Chief, City Official

Restaurants and event venues are looking at reduced capacity restrictions, and the governor is requiring restaurants to close dine-in service at 9:30 p.m.

State officials said Connecticut is experiencing the second wave of coronavirus infections that public health experts warned of earlier this year. The state has also issued a strong recommendation for people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., though this is not a mandatory curfew.

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University announced it was moving all classes remote after an uptick in cases on campus.

COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY

The state's COVID-19 travel advisory remains in effect.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of 11/3/20

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Minnesota
  22. Mississippi
  23. Missouri
  24. Montana
  25. Nebraska
  26. Nevada
  27. New Mexico
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. Puerto Rico
  35. South Carolina
  36. South Dakota
  37. Tennessee
  38. Texas
  39. Utah
  40. Virginia
  41. Washington
  42. West Virginia
  43. Wisconsin
  44. Wyoming

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10% positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutrestaurantscovid-19 restrictions
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us