Connecticut's daily positivity rate decreased to 16.55 percent Wednesday, and hospitalization numbers have also seen a slight decline.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 28,663 tests reported on Wednesday, 4,745 were positive.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations has also continued to decrease since Tuesday. Wednesday's current number of hospitalizations is 1,805, down 14 since Tuesday.

