Connecticut's minimum wage to go up in January

Connecticut’s minimum wage will go up next year from $15 per hour to $15.69 per hour.

The governor’s office said the increase, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, is due to the state’s first-ever economic indicator adjustment.

A new state law signed in 2019 included five incremental increases in the minimum wage between 2019 and 2023, followed by future adjustments that are tied to the percentage change in the federal employment cost index, according to the governor’s office.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and each Jan. 1 after that, the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the 12-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said.

The law requires the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor to review the percentage change and announce any adjustments by Oct. 15 of each year.

The employment cost index increased by 4.6% over the 12-month period ending on June 30, 2023, accounting for a sixty-nine-cent increase to the state’s minimum wage that will become effective on Jan. 1, Lamont’s office said.

This will affect 160,000 to 200,000 minimum wage workers, according to the governor’s office.