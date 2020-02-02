Groundhog Day

Connecticut’s Official Groundhog Predicts an Early Spring

NBC Connecticut

The mild temperatures in Connecticut may seem somewhat unusual to some.

On Sunday, we got a glimpse of what could be in store for the next six weeks.

Connecticut's official groundhog Chuckles made her grand appearance and let us know what to expect over the next two months.

Local

Norwich 45 mins ago

Police Arrest Norwich Man Accused of Shooting, Killing His Cousin

first alert weather 3 hours ago

A Round of Snow Possible This Evening

Despite being blind, Chuckles doesn't let that hold her back from informing the public of what to expect.

She did not see her shadow, which means spring will come early.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil also did not see his shadow on Sunday.

This is a tradition that dates back to the 1800's with Phil the Groundhog where he made his debut at the Gobbler's Knob. He accurately predicted six more weeks of winter.

This article tagged under:

Groundhog Day
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us