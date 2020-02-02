Connecticut’s Official Groundhog Predicts an Early Spring

The mild temperatures in Connecticut may seem somewhat unusual to some.

On Sunday, we got a glimpse of what could be in store for the next six weeks.

Connecticut's official groundhog Chuckles made her grand appearance and let us know what to expect over the next two months.

Despite being blind, Chuckles doesn't let that hold her back from informing the public of what to expect.

She did not see her shadow, which means spring will come early.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil also did not see his shadow on Sunday.

This is a tradition that dates back to the 1800's with Phil the Groundhog where he made his debut at the Gobbler's Knob. He accurately predicted six more weeks of winter.