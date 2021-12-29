Connecticut's Shipment of At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Delayed

Connecticut's shipment of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests has been delayed, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The tests are meant for distribution to help alleviate difficulties with testing access as demand surges.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut. My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests," the statement reads in part.

The distribution of the tests was meant to start Thursday. The 500,000 iHealth kits each contain two tests and are set aside for the general public. The delays will mean towns and cities may have to push back distribution plans, though the governor's office said it is possible the tests will come in overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Additional COVID-19 Tests to be Distributed to Schools

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continuing throughout the school year, Gov. Ned Lamont's office said.

The state will also distribute up to six million N95 masks to the general public and schools.

Governor Asks National Guard For Help

Governor Ned Lamont is calling on National Guard soldiers and airmen to help distribute the at-home rapid tests and N95 masks that the state purchased.

The governor is calling on nearly 100 servicemen for help.

The servicemen will also perform missions to alleviate the effects caused by the current Omicron variant surge, according to Lamont.

“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Lamont said.

“The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state," he continued.

The activation of the National Guard is federally-funded, according to state officials.