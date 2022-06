A constable is hospitalized after being bitten by a dog in Prospect on Wednesday morning.

State police said the constable went to a home on Blue Trail Drive for a well-being check and the dog jumped and bit the constable’s arm several times.

No additional information was available on the condition of the constable.

The Prospect animal control officer has quarantined the dog, state police said.

