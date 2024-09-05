Construction for Amtrak's new Connecticut River Bridge set to begin this fall

Thursday in Old Lyme, state and federal leaders gathered for a groundbreaking of Amtrak's new $1.3 billion Connecticut River Bridge replacement project.

“It needs to be painted it looks like, but all the joints, they’re rotting,” Old Lyme’s Marshall Brooks said.

After 116 years of service, Amtrak’s Connecticut River Bridge is finally up for replacement.

“It was a masterpiece in its time, but its time has passed,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

The roughly $1.3 billion project, funded mostly through federal dollars, is scheduled to begin later this fall with a final estimated completion date around 2031.

Preliminary staging for construction has already begun.

“The existing rail traffic will be maintained. There may be some single tracking that will be in place to help build things, but it won’t affect service,” Amtrak Assistant Vice President for Major Bridge Program Jason Hoover said.

The new structure will allow trains to travel up to 70 mph when traveling over the bridge compared to the current 45 mph.

It’ll also provide an additional six feet of clearance for marine traffic traveling underneath when the new bridge is closed.

“You’ll see we work from each end of the bridge to prepare the site, and then get into the water to start construction,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said.

Once underway, Amtrak said the current fishing and walking pier that goes underneath the bridge in Old Lyme will be taken down, but replaced by a brand new one once construction is complete.

“I’m a little disappointed that I won’t be able to access the boardwalk while the renovations are underway, but I think it’s important to invest in local infrastructure so if the bridge needs to be repaired, then that’s a project I think is worth doing,” Old Lyme’s Alyssa Storm said.

Amtrak said throughout construction, marine traffic will still be able to navigate underneath the bridges with minimal delays and that for the most part, rail service will not be affected.