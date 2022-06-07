Construction Begins on Bridge on Dart Hill Road in Vernon

Construction is beginning on the bridge on Dart Hill Road in Vernon on Tuesday and the area is expected to be closed through the fall.

Town officials said Dart Hill Road at the bridge over the Hockanum River between Lawler Road and Thrall Road is now completely closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Any traffic traveling eastbound on Dart Hill Road will not be able to go past Lawler Road. For anyone traveling westbound on Dart Hill Road, traffic will be stopped and turned around at Thrall Road.

Dart Hill Road is expected to remain completely closed through October of 2022. During that time, a detour route is in place.

Buses from Vernon Public Schools are working with the town and the police to transition student transportation through the detour as smoothly as possible, town officials said. Delays are expected.