Construction on new wastewater treatment plan in Norwich to begin this year

Construction on a new wastewater treatment plant in Norwich is expected to begin before the end of the year, according to Norwich Public Utilities.

NPU's wastewater treatment plant on Hollyhock Island in downtown Norwich was built in the 1950s and upgraded in the 1970s. It has well outlived its useful life and needs to be replaced, a spokesperson for NPU said.

The new facility will be built in the same location, which makes the construction a complex process.

“It is essentially changing a flat tire on a car before it stops," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for NPU. "It has to continue to serve the community while we are building a new one.”

NPU has been discussing the project and planning for at least the last 10 years. The $200 million construction project is set to take five years to complete. It is being called the largest construction project in the history of Norwich.

Grant funding will pay for $72 million of the project cost. The rest, $128 million, is covered by a low-interest loan that NPU's 10,000 sewer customers will repay over the next 20 years. NPU said sewer customers can expect their monthly bill to increase by approximately $3 to $8.

The new plant will be able to better handle wastewater that is processed daily, but it will also reduce the amount of nitrogen in the water and improve the overall quality.

"This will be a long and complex project but one with enormous environmental benefits for the Yantic, Shetucket and Thames River and every community they run through," said Riley. "And, in time, the water quality in Long Island Sound will benefit as well."

Construction is set to begin in November.