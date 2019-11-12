Police ID Construction Worker Who Died After Falling at a Mall in Norwalk

Police have identified the construction worker who died after falling at a mall in Norwalk early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the SoNo Collection on North Water Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report that a male construction worker had fallen from an elevated height.

When police arrived, they said they rendered medical aid to the man, later identified as 52-year-old Lorgio Jimenez-Suarez, of New York. He was then transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Jimenez-Suarez later died from his injuries, authorities added. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the incident and is investigating.

