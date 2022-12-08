new haven

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.

The construction workers' injuries are not life-threatening, Fontana said.

This article tagged under:

new haven
