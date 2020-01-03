Consumer Protection Says Mislabeled Shady Glen Ice Cream Might Contain Soy

The state Department of Consumer Protection is issuing a warning to people who have allergies to soy about ice cream distributed in the state that might contain the common allergen.

The DCP Food and Standards Division is advising people with an allergy to soy not to consume one-half gallon containers of Cookies and Cream Ice Cream produced by Shady Glen Dairy Bar under the brand name Shady Glen Ice Cream.

The department said the ice cream may contain soy, a common allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to those who have an allergy and consume the product.

The product was only distributed in the State of Connecticut to the following stores, which have been directed to remove the ice cream from sale:

Highland Park Markets: Farmington, Glastonbury, Coventry, Manchester, Suffield

Big Y Supermarket: Marlborough, Manchester, Tolland, Ellington, Enfield

Shoprite Supermarkets: East Hartford, Manchester

Geissler’s Supermarkets: Granby, Bloomfield, Windsor, Somers, South Windsor

“It’s incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “We hope that consumers will take caution, and return this product quickly. I want to thank Shady Glen Dairy bar for their attention to this matter.”

Consumers with questions about returns can contact Shady Glen Dairy Bar at (860) 643-0511 or the store you bought it from.