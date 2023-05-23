Consumer Reports Ranks Best New and Used Cars for Teen Drivers

If you are in the market for a new or used car for a teen driver, here's what you might want to look for. Consumer Reports just released a list of the best new and used cars, ranging in size from small cars to large SUVs, pick-up trucks and minivans.

Consumer Reports teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and came up with a list of the best vehicles. They are affordable, easy to handle and offer the best crash protection while also being reliable.

The best vehicles include over 20 used vehicles and 16 new ones. All but a handful of the vehicles on this year's list of recommended vehicles cost more than $10,000.

The following vehicles are ranked in the top for used vehicles:

Small cars Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback Built from 2014-2020, after October 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid Built from 2014-2016 Toyota Prius 2014, built after November 2013 Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon 2018, 2022

Midsize cars Subaru Legacy 2013-2021, built after August 2012 Mazda 6 2014-2018 Subaru Outback 2015-2018, 2022 Toyota Prius v 2015-2017 Volkswagen Passat 2017 BMW 3 series 2017 or newer, built after November 2016

Large cars Toyota Avalon 2015 or newer Hyundai Genesis 2016

Small SUVs Volvo XC60 2013, 2017 Mazda CX-5 2014 or newer, built after October 2013 Mazda CX-3 2016, 2019 Honda CR-V 2015 or newer Honda HR-V 2017 or newer, built after March 2017 Toyota Rav4 2015 or newer, built after November 2014 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2018 Subaru Forester 2018 or newer

Midsize SUVs Nissan Murano 2015 or newer Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2018 Toyota Highlander 2014 or newer Acura RDX 2016 or newer

Minivan Toyota Sienna 2015-2020

Pickup Toyota Tacoma extended cab or crew cab 2016 or newer



Included in the list of top new vehicles are all 2023 models of:

Small cars Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback

Midsize cars Subaru Legacy Subaru Outback

Small SUVs Honda HR-V Subaru Forester Mazda CX-5 Mazda CX-50 Toyota Rav4 Honda CR-V Lexus UX

Midsize SUVs Subaru Ascent Hyundai Palisade Toyota Highlander Mazda CX-9 Lexus NX

Minivan Honda Odyssey



“You don't want a vehicle that's so small that you risk, you know, in a crash, the physics of something much larger hitting them. But again, you don't want a super large vehicle. A lot of parents are tempted to put their child in the biggest vehicle they can find, but that comes with the adverse performance of you know, more difficult emergency handling longer braking distances,” said Director of Operations at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center Jennifer Stockburger.

Consumer Reports recommends something mid-sized or a small SUV that has sufficient weight and is better balanced.