Contamination concerns prompt closure of Woodstock beach for a second time

The town of Woodstock is closing its beach for a second time this week because of potential contamination, officials said.

The town of Woodstock initially closed its beach on June 25 due to the amount of bacteria in the water. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Services, the town initially thought fuel had spilled out into the water.

Officials later determined that fuel was not in the water, rather a naturally occurring iron bacteria, and it did not get into the water by a spill or release.

Town officials said they sent water and sand samples out to be tested and are awaiting results. Once results come in, the town will determine when the beach will reopen.