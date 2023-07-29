Contractor seriously injured after falling three stories while working in Waterbury

A contractor has serious injuries after he fell three stories while working in Waterbury on Saturday.

Officers were called to Chestnut Avenue around 11:45 a.m. to help firefighters with a medical assist.

According to police, a 31-year-old male contractor fell three stores from a building while working on the roof.

He was transported to Waterbury Hospital. He was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was considered to be in stable condition with serious injuries.