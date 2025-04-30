Contractors arrested for driveway scam involving Windsor Locks residents

Two men have been arrested for posing as contractors and trying to scam Windsor Locks residents, police said.

The police department said they received a call about a man walking up to a person's home and offering to seal their driveway for $500.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The person agreed and handed them a check. Then, the contractor said he needed $600 more to finish the job, according to police.

The resident told the contractor he didn't have any more money and sent them away. They then called police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officers found two people posing as contractors on Garry Road after canvassing the area. They tried to scam another resident, but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Both men were arrested and face charges including larceny and acting as a home improvement contractor without a license.