Contractors arrested for driveway scam involving Windsor Locks residents

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two men have been arrested for posing as contractors and trying to scam Windsor Locks residents, police said.

The police department said they received a call about a man walking up to a person's home and offering to seal their driveway for $500.

The person agreed and handed them a check. Then, the contractor said he needed $600 more to finish the job, according to police.

The resident told the contractor he didn't have any more money and sent them away. They then called police.

Officers found two people posing as contractors on Garry Road after canvassing the area. They tried to scam another resident, but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Both men were arrested and face charges including larceny and acting as a home improvement contractor without a license.

