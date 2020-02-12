Contractors Deal with ‘Slowest Winter’ in Years

The lack of snow this winter season has been frustrating for companies that make good money removing it.

“It’s been slow. Today is the slowest winter in the last six years I’d say,” said Joseph Mandell, owner of Better Lawns & Beyond.

Mandell says usually his crew of six jumps in their trucks when the snow starts to fall and they plow properties all over western Connecticut, from Danbury to Torrington to Canton.

This winter has been busy with work, though not when it comes to clearing snow.

“We do asphalt repair due to people’s driveways get deteriorated. So we will do asphalt patching and repair. Fire pits. Even since the weather has been, hasn’t been snowing as much we can do cleanups, gutter cleaning. Even done power washing this winter,” said Mandell.

So far this season the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists report we’ve received 25.4 inches of snow, though most of that was in December.

That’s 9 inches below normal.

And with five more weeks until winter is officially over, some are hoping for a change in the weather pattern.

“That would be nice if it started snowing more we’d be happy. It gives us more consistency. It’s either that or if it goes away I’d be even more happier if the sun came out and we could get into more cleanups and planting,” said Mandell.