Contractors, Plow Drivers Wait in Line for Hours for Salt Due to Supply Location Shortage

As the state braces for yet again another wintry weather mix – this time packing the potential for freezing rain, Connecticut residents are bracing themselves, " It’s much better to be prepared than doing it after it’s frozen" said John Cleary from Branford.

It’s been a busy season for contractors and plow drivers, and now, they face a new challenge in their already high demand for salt - there is one less place for them to stock up on supply.

One of those companies is DRVN Enterprises. They’ve been operating a salt distribution business since 2014.

The owner says they’re no longer able to operate out of the New London State Pier because of a new redevelopment project. The salt pile was officially depleted last Thursday causing snow plow drivers to have mainly one option for salt… at the Gateway Terminal in New Haven.

"We are probably going to be waiting here for four or five hours until we get loaded up" says Jazz Kelley. He's one of the contractors who had to wait in line for hours at the Gateway Terminal.

He said it’s vital that the drivers get their salt. "It’s pretty important. It’s going to stop a lot of accidents with the salt on the street like that, you know, so it’s really important," Kelley said.

Claude Stewart also stood in line early in the morning to receive salt. He said the process to receive salt this year has been confusing, but his main goal is to protect the citizens of Connecticut.

"We want to make sure that Connecticut is good, all the residents and motorist are good. Safety first" said Stewart.

NBC Connecticut contacted the state about the salt supply location but so far, we have not heard back.