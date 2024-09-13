Controversial plan considered to excavate hill in Ledyard

People turned out as a controversial plan is considered to blast and excavate a hill in Ledyard.

The idea has been on and off for a while, but a push again to get it going has neighbors lining up in opposition.

“It's just a shaking, the vibration, the dust, those concerns,” Angela Cassidy, of Ledyard, said.

People voiced their opposition to a proposal to excavate a forested hill along the Thames River in Ledyard.

“The noise and the dust, that's going to be going on for the next 10 years as they're blasting away the mountain. 7:30 to 5:30 Monday to Friday and 9 to 5:30 on Saturdays. I work second shift. So when they're blasting, chomping away at rocks, I'm going to be disturbed for 10 years. That's a long time,” Susan Axline, of Ledyard, said.

A subsidiary of Cashman – a Massachusetts-based industrial developer – wants to blast and crush tons of granite to help anchor wind power projects.

Besides the possible noise, neighbors are concerned about the potential impact on property values, how it would affect a historical spot called Mount Decatur and what it might do to the environment.

“The amount of water they want to use is absolutely insane. Is it going to go into the river or is it going to the wildlife we have there is incredible. It's beautiful,” Cassidy said.

During a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the developer asked for approvals to begin the excavation operation.

This proposal comes after two prior applications.

“This project does not have the adverse consequences that have been portrayed through the public hearing processes with respect to the prior applications. That it complies with your regulations and that it should be approved because it is an opportunity for good economic development for the town of Ledyard,” Harry Heller, developer’s attorney, said.

The attorney argues the project will create more developable land, provide additional tax money and with respect to neighbors’ concerns, the project will meet regulations.

The public should be able to officially weigh in at a public hearing in two weeks. A decision would be made later about the needed approvals.