Norwalk

Convicted Felon Found With Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop in Norwalk

Norwalk Police

A convicted felon was arrested after police said they found a stolen, loaded gun during a traffic stop just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, Kimani Williams, 28, of Bridgeport, was driving erratically on South Main Street. After being stopped, officers noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When officers searched the car, they noticed additional drug paraphernalia and a loaded .375 handgun, which had been stolen out of Virginia, authorities said.

Williams, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with several offences including theft of a firearm, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and carrying a firearm without a permit.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

