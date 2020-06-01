first alert weather

Cool Start to the Week, Temps Warm Up in Days Ahead

We're starting this week off with some cooler than average temperatures before temperatures increase into the 80s in the days ahead.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be 65-70 with a gusty wind.

Tonight will have a clear start before it gets cloudy. Lows will be near 45-50.

Tomorrow will begin the increase in temperatures. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

By Wednesday, temperatures are in the 80s. Highs will be between 80 to 85 inland and in the upper 70s at the shore. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will have highs in the mid to low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Friday's highs will also be in the low 80s. There is a chance for scattered showers or storms.

