weather

Cool, Windy & Cloudy Good Friday

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Partly cloudy skies Friday morning will quickly become cloud filled throughout the day with a stray sprinkle or snow shower possible. Temperatures cool to close out the week with high temperatures topping off in the upper 40s. Wind gusting 30-40 mph will make it feel even cooler.

Easter weekend will be much brighter, especially on Saturday, but temperatures will stay cool in the low 50s with a chilly breeze. Easter Sunday will be warmer with temperatures near 60 but we will have increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of a windy, wet storm on Monday.

Locally heavy rain and gusty wind will arrive early Monday morning and last throughout most of the day.

