Cooler and less humid on Monday

Monday will be cooler and less humid than recent days with high temperatures in the high-70s to low-80s.

After morning sunshine, we will have afternoon cloudiness and falling dew points.

Temperatures will be back to around 90 on Tuesday, but we will have less humidity, keeping it bearable.

But then on Wednesday, high humidity will return and high temperatures will be between 88 and 94.

Along with the heat and humidity, more thunderstorms are expected later on Wednesday afternoon or evening and they could possibly be strong.

Thursday will be fair and less humid.

