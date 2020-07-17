Cooling Centers Open Across Connecticut This Weekend

With high heat and humidity expected to make its way to Connecticut starting Sunday, many cities and towns are activating cooling centers for the public to use.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the risk of high heat and humidity on Sunday and Monday.

NBC CT

Below are the cooling centers being activated this weekend:

Bloomfield:

The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center, 330 Park Avenue Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Hartford:

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street Saturday to Tuesday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

South End Senior Center, 830 Maple Drive Saturday to Tuesday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Avenue Saturday to Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



New Haven: